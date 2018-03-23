U.S. New Home Sales Show Modest Decrease In February

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed a modest decrease in new home sales in the month of February. The report said new home sales fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 618,000 in February from an upwardly revised 622,000 in January.
