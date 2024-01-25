A report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed a substantial rebound in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of December. The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 8.0 percent to an annual rate of 664,000 in December after plunging by 9.0 to an upwardly revised rate of 615,000 in November.
