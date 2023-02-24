The Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing a sharp increase in U.S. new home sales in the month of January. The report said new home sales spiked by 7.2 percent to an annual rate of 670,000 in January after soaring by 7.2 percent to a revised rate of 625,000 in December.
