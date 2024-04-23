A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a substantial increase in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of March. The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 8.8 percent to an annual rate of 693,000 in March after plunging by 5.1 percent to a revised rate of 637,000 in February.
