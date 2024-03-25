New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said new home sales dipped by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of 662,000 in February after jumping by 1.7 percent to a revised rate of 664,000 in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. New Home Sales Unexpectedly Edge Lower In February - March 25, 2024
- Dollar Rises Despite Fed’s Rate Cut Hints - March 25, 2024
- German Ifo Business Confidence Brightens In March - March 22, 2024