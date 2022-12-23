New home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly showed a sharp increase for the second consecutive month in November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday. The report said new home sales surged by 5.8 percent to an annual rate of 640,000 in November after soaring by 8.2 percent to a revised rate of 605,000 in October.
