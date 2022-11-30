Pending home sales in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive month in October, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.6 percent to 77.1 in October after plunging by 8.7 percent to a revised reading of 80.8 in September.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After Powell’s Comments - November 30, 2022
- Fed’s Beige Book: Interest Rates, Inflation Weighing On U.S. Economy - November 30, 2022
- Powell Says Slower Pace Of Rate Hikes Could Come As Soon As December - November 30, 2022