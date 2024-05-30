A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday showed a sharp pullback by pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of April. NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 7.7 percent to 72.3 in April after spiking by 3.6 percent to an upwardly revised 78.3 in March. Economists had expected pending home sales to decrease by 0.6 percent.
