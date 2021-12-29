U.S. Pending Home Sales Pull Back Unexpectedly In November

A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday showed an unexpected pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November. NAR said its pending home sales index slid 2.2 percent to 122.4 in November after spiking 7.5 percent to 125.2 in October. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.

