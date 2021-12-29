A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday showed an unexpected pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November. NAR said its pending home sales index slid 2.2 percent to 122.4 in November after spiking 7.5 percent to 125.2 in October. The decrease surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to rise by 0.5 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Pull Back Unexpectedly In November - December 29, 2021
- Japan Industrial Production Spikes 7.2% In November - December 27, 2021
- Dollar Stays Subdued Against Major Counterparts - December 23, 2021