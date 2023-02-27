The National Association of Realtors released a report on Monday showing pending home sales in the U.S. spiked by much more than expected in the month of January. NAR said its pending home sales index soared by 8.1 percent to 82.5 in January after jumping by 1.1 percent to a downwardly revised 76.3 in December.
