Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in the month of July, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report released on Wednesday. NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.9 percent to 77.6 in July after rising by 0.4 percent to a revised 76.9 in June.
