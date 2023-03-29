Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly increased for the third straight month in February, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday. NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.8 percent to 83.2 in February after spiking by 8.1 percent to 82.5 in January. Economists had expected pending home sales to slump by 3.0 percent.

Read Full Story