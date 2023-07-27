A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest increase in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of June. NAR said its pending home sales index rose by 0.3 percent to 76.8 in June after tumbling by 2.5 percent to a revised 76.6 in May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Increase In June - July 27, 2023
- U.S. GDP Growth Unexpectedly Accelerates To 2.4% In Q2 - July 27, 2023
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Spike 4.7% In June Amid Continued Surge In Aircraft Demand - July 27, 2023