A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a substantial pullback by pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of January. NAR said its pending home sales plunged by 4.9 percent to 74.3 in January after surging by 5.7 percent to a revised 78.1 in December.
