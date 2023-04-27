A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday unexpectedly showed a steep drop in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of March. NAR said its pending home sales index plunged by 5.2 percent to 78.9 in March after climbing by 0.8 percent to 83.2 in February. Economists had expected pending home sales to increase by 0.5 percent.

