After reporting decreases in U.S. pending home sales for six straight months, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Friday showing pending home sales unexpectedly rebounded in the month of December. NAR said its pending home sales index jumped by 2.5 percent to 76.9 in December after tumbling by 2.6 percent to a revised 75.0 in November.
