The National Association of Realtors released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected rebound in pending home sales in the U.S. in the month of September. NAR said its pending home sales index jumped by 1.1 percent to 72.6 in September after plunging by 7.1 percent to 71.8 in August. Economists had expected pending home sales to slump by another 1.5 percent.

