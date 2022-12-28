A report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday unexpectedly showed a continued slump in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November. NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 4.0 percent to 73.9 in November after plunging by 4.7 percent to a revised 77.0 in October.
