Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a continued decrease in the month of May, the National Association of Realtors revealed in a report released on Thursday. NAR said its pending home sales index slumped by 2.1 percent to 70.8 in May after plunging by 7.7 percent to 72.3 in April. Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 2.5 percent.
