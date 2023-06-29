Pending home sales in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a steep drop in the month of May, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Thursday. NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.7 percent to 76.5 in May after falling by 0.4 percent to a revised 78.6 in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Tumble 2.7% In May - June 29, 2023
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Pull Back Off Highest Level Since October 2021 - June 29, 2023
- U.S. GDP Jumps Much More Than Previously Estimated In Q1 - June 29, 2023