The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. personal income increased by more than expected in the month of October. The report said personal income climbed by 0.7 percent in October after rising by 0.4 percent in September. Economists had expected another 0.4 percent increase.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Construction Spending Dips In Line With Estimates In October - December 1, 2022
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Indicates First Contraction Since May 2020 - December 1, 2022
- U.S. Personal Income Climbs More Than Expected, Consumer Price Growth Slows - December 1, 2022