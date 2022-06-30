U.S. Personal Income Increases 0.5% In May, In Line With Estimates

Personal income in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The report showed personal spending rose by 0.5 percent in May, matching the revised increase seen in April as well as expectations.
