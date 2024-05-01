Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment shot up by 192,000 jobs in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 208,000 jobs in March.
