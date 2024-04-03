Payroll processor ADP released a report on Wednesday showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the U.S. in the month of March. ADP said private sector employment jumped by 184,000 jobs in March after climbing by an upwardly revised 155,000 jobs in February. Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 148,000 jobs.
