Private sector job growth in the U.S. fell well short of economist estimates in the month of November, payroll processor ADP revealed in a report released on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment increased by 127,000 jobs in November after surging by an unrevised 239,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to jump by another 200,000 jobs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After Powell’s Comments - November 30, 2022
- Fed’s Beige Book: Interest Rates, Inflation Weighing On U.S. Economy - November 30, 2022
- Powell Says Slower Pace Of Rate Hikes Could Come As Soon As December - November 30, 2022