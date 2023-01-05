Payroll processor ADP released a report on Thursday showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December. ADP said private sector employment shot up by 235,000 jobs in December after surging by an upwardly revised 182,000 jobs in November.
