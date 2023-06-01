Private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday. The report said private sector employment shot up by 278,000 jobs in May after surging by a revised 291,000 jobs in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Private Sector Job Growth Far Exceeds Estimates In May - June 1, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected - June 1, 2023
- Eurozone Factory Activity Shrinks On Falling Production, Orders - June 1, 2023