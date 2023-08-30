Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of August, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 177,000 jobs in August after surging by an upwardly revised 371,000 jobs in July.
