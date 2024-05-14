Producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.5 percent in April after a revised 0.1 percent dip in March. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.
