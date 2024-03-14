A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices in the U.S. increased by much more than expected in the month of February. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.6 percent in February after rising by 0.3 percent in January. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.
