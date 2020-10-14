U.S. Producer Price Growth Exceeds Estimates In September

After reporting a modest increase in U.S. consumer prices on Tuesday, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of September. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.4 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August.
