Producer prices in the U.S. advanced by more than expected in the month of January, the Labor Department revealed in a report released on Thursday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand climbed by 0.7 percent in January after edging down by a revised 0.2 percent in December.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Down To 194,000 - February 16, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Climb 0.7% In January, More Than Expected - February 16, 2023
- Hong Kong Jobless Rate Falls To 3-Year Low Of 3.4% - February 16, 2023