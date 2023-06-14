Producer prices in the U.S. decreased by more than expected in the month of May, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.3 percent in May after inching up by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected producer prices to edge down by 0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Producer Prices Dip More Than Expected In May, Annual Growth Extends Slowdown - June 14, 2023
- Eurozone Industrial Production Rebounds In April - June 14, 2023
- India Wholesale Price Inflation Sinks Deeper Into Negative Territory - June 14, 2023