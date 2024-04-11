Following yesterday’s hotter-than-expected consumer price inflation data, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing U.S. producer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand crept up by 0.2 percent in March after climbing by 0.6 percent in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back Off Two-Month High - April 11, 2024
- U.S. Producer Prices Rise 0.2% In March, In Line With Estimates - April 11, 2024
- ECB Holds Rates Steady, Signals Easing Ahead - April 11, 2024