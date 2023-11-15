On the heels of yesterday’s report showing consumer prices were unchanged, the Labor Department released a separate report on Wednesday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of October. The unexpected monthly decrease partly reflected a sharp pullback in energy prices, with gasoline prices leading the way lower.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Slips Into Deflation, Producer Prices Continue To Fall - November 15, 2023
- U.S. Retail Sales Edge Down 0.1% In October, Less Than Expected - November 15, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Decrease Amid Sharp Drop In Gas Prices - November 15, 2023