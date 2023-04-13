Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in U.S. producer prices in the month of March. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand fell by 0.5 percent in March following a revised unchanged reading in February.
