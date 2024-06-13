A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly edged lower in the month of May. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand dipped by 0.2 percent in May after climbing by 0.5 percent in April. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.
