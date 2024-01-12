Producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand slipped by 0.1 percent compared to economist estimates for a 0.1 uptick. The modest decrease in producer prices partly reflected anther steep drop in energy prices.
