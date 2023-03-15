Producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the month of February, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand slipped by 0.1 percent in February after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in January.
