Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday unexpectedly showed the U.S. economy grew by more than previously estimated in the third quarter. The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 2.9 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously reported 2.6 percent surge. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.
