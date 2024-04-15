The Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. retail sales increased by much more than expected in the month of March. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.7 percent in March after advancing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in February. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.3 percent.
