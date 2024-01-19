The Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing U.S. retail sales increased by more than expected in the month of December. The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in December after rising by 0.3 percent in November. Economists had expected retail sales to advance by 0.4 percent.
