After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing sales pulled back by slightly more than expected in the month of February. The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.4 percent in February after spiking by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Producer Prices Unexpectedly Edge Slightly Lower In February - March 15, 2023
- U.S. Retail Sales Dip Amid Sharp Pullback In Auto Sales - March 15, 2023
- French Inflation Hits Record High - March 15, 2023