A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed retail sales in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of October. The Commerce Department said retail sales slipped by 0.1 percent in October, while economists had expected sales to dip by 0.3 percent. The modest decrease in retail sales partly reflected a sharp pullback in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers.
