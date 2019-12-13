U.S. Retail Sales Growth Falls Well Short Of Estimates In November

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed retail sales in the U.S. rose by far less than economists had anticipated in the month of November. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in November after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in October.
