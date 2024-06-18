Retail sales in the U.S. inched slightly higher in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The Commerce Department said retail sales crept up by 0.1 percent in May after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.
