After reporting a sharp increase in U.S. retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing retail sales pulled back by much more than expected in the month of November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Retail Sales Pull Back In November Amid Steep Drop In Auto Sales - December 15, 2022
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Dip To 211,000 - December 15, 2022
- ECB Slows Rate Hikes, Signals More Tightening Amid Eurozone Recession - December 15, 2022