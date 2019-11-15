U.S. Retail Sales Rebound Slightly More Than Expected In October

After reporting an unexpected drop in retail sales in the previous month, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing U.S. retail sales rebounded by slightly more than expected in the month of October. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose by 0.3 percent in October, reversing the 0.3 percent drop in September. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.2 percent.
