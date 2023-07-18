A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed retail sales in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of June. The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up by 0.2 percent in June after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in May.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Retail Sales Rise 0.2% In June, Much Less Than Expected - July 18, 2023
- RBA Minutes Say Further Tightening Needed To Bring Inflation Back To Target - July 18, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Tumbles As Inflation Cools - July 17, 2023