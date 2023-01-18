A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed a steep drop in U.S. retail sales in the month of December. The Commerce Department said retail sales tumbled by 1.1 percent in December after slumping by a revised 1.0 percent in November.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Retail Sales Slump 1.1% In December, More Than Expected - January 18, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Decrease 0.5% In December Amid Steep Drop In Energy Prices - January 18, 2023
- Eurozone Construction Output Falls 0.8% On Lower Building Activity - January 18, 2023